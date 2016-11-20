The last time Syracuse allowed a record point total…

When Syracuse gave up a then-record 75 points in a game, the first car in the United States was still two years away from being revealed, the Wright Brothers hadn’t yet taken flight, and the Titanic hadn’t been built. The year was 1891 and Union College was the team that set the mark.

The 125-year record was broken at Heinz Field on Saturday, where Pitt (8-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast) scored 11 touchdowns in a 76-61 victory over the Orange (4-8, 2-6), ending SU’s chances of bowl eligibility and head coach Dino Babers’ inaugural season. The teams set an FBS record with 137 combined points.

Here’s some facts from the last time Syracuse allowed 75 points in a game. It’s been awhile.

• Syracuse football was in its third season

• Stephen Crane, SU student and author of the “Red Badge of Courage,” was a member of the team

• Benjamin Harrison served as the 23rd president of the United States

• Artist Vincent Van Gogh died the year prior

• Syracuse University was in its 21st year of operation

• Civil War general William Tecumseh Sherman, known for “total war” tactics that helped the Union Army defeat the Confederate States, died

• The game of basketball was created by Dr. James Naismith

• Yale won the college football championship