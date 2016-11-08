Kamal Miller called up to U-20 Canadian National Team

Sophomore defender Kamal Miller has been called up the Canadian Under-20 Men’s National Team, Syracuse announced Tuesday afternoon. Miller will train with the 18-player team in the United States before traveling to Honduras for an international series beginning this weekend.

The series, held in the country’s capital of Tegucigalpa, will run Nov. 12 and Nov. 14. Miller will not miss any Syracuse games because the Orange was eliminated from the ACC tournament. SU awaits its NCAA seeding, which is announced Nov. 14. The NCAA tournament kicks off Nov. 19.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Miller has started in all 43 of Syracuse’s games since last August. He’s helped the Orange to 10 shutouts (fifth in the nation) and a 0.57 goals-against average (seventh), chipping in two goals as well.

Miller has been asked to join the Canadian National Team during the past two seasons, but declined so he could stay with SU.

Syracuse (11-3-4, 3-2-3 ACC) moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 in the national poll and sophomore defender Miles Robinson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Senior forward Chris Nanco and freshman defender Mo Adams were named to the ACC first and third teams, respectively.