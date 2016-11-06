Junior uses love of sewing in fashion classes

For Courtney Capazzi, a junior fashion design major, trends don’t interest her much. She sees herself as someone who’d rather create something out-of-the-box — the “wow” factor piece.

Capazzi realized she was different during third grade. This was the year she found out she was dyslexic. Reading, writing and arithmetic weren’t her strong suits, but she always excelled in her art classes and began sewing in fourth grade.

“Sewing was something that made me stand out,” she said.

Capazzi devoted her high school years to designing costumes for her school’s four plays each year. She said working on the shows was fun, but time consuming, calling for many all-nighters and staying at the set until midnight for a whole month before opening night.

“I had a boyfriend during the time I was making the costumes for one of the years, and we actually ended up breaking up because of it because I spent so much time on making the costumes,” she said.

Growing up, “Legally Blonde” was Capazzi’s favorite show. She reflected on the scene where the main character, Elle Woods, tries on dresses. For this scene, Capazzi made a huge ball gown, which ripped off into a short dress. She said this is one of her favorite costumes that she’s made.

When Capazzi arrived at Syracuse University as a freshman, she switched from costume design to fashion design because she wanted to pursue multiple interests. One of her interests is bridal fashion, which she likes because it has that wow factor she enjoys.

“I’m into the idea of having this one dress that you wear and stands out to you the most.” because like for weddings this is such an important event,” Capazzi said.

Capazzi’s guilty pleasure is watching wedding videos. Her great-grandmother, who was a bridal designer, sewed and modeled her own gowns.

“In costume design you get the applause from the audience, but in bridal you still have that ‘wow’ moment and I think that’s what really pleases me,” she said.

Right now Capazzi is president of the Fashion Association of Design Students club, a student organization she’s been involved with since freshman year. With FADS, she’s taught girls how to sew. Recently, she organized the world-culture-themed Family Weekend Fashion Show.

Last summer, she interned with ela rae jewelry, working on trunk and trade shows, and this summer she’ll be interning with Ulla Johnson. Capazzi likes working with smaller companies so she can watch how they grow. One day she wants to start her own small company.