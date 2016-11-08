John Katko wins re-election to House of Representatives seat

Republican incumbent Rep. John Katko won re-election on Tuesday to his seat in the House of Representatives for New York’s 24th Congressional District, according to media projections.

Katko defeated Democratic challenger Colleen Deacon, a Syracuse University alumna who trailed Katko in the polls throughout the election cycle in the race for the 24th District, which includes all of Onondaga County as well as all of Cayuga and Wayne counties and some of Oswego County.

Katko, an SU College of Law alumnus and Syracuse native, has served in Congress since 2015. He has characterized himself as an independent member of Congress not afraid to branch away from Republicans. During his first term, he was one of only three Republicans to oppose a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act, and he objected the amendment of a bill introduced by a Republican that would have terminated the suspension of the deportation of young undocumented immigrants.

As a member of Congress, Katko has often emphasized national security issues. He has served as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation Security since 2015. The subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over all of the Transportation Security Administration’s security matters, includes both Republicans and Democrats, reflecting Katko’s bipartisan approach in politics.

Katko while in Congress has also supported lower taxes and reduced levels of government spending in an effort to create jobs and improve the economy. He has also said he plans to work in a bipartisan manner to pass legislation that would address the rising amount of student loan debts across the country.

Before his election to Congress, Katko served for more than 15 years as a federal prosecutor in Syracuse for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York. In that role, he helped form the Syracuse Gang Violence Task Force, which according to his website, led to the prosecution of gang members and a significant drop in Syracuse’s violent crime rate.

During the election cycle, Katko endorsed neither Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump nor Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president, saying he was disappointed with both candidates.