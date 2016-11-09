Joe Nicoletti wins race for councilor-at-large

Democrat Joe Nicoletti has retained his seat on the Syracuse Common Council after beating Republican Norm Snyder by a 59-point margin.

Nicoletti returned to the Common Council last year after serving on the council in 1991, and said he remains committed to the city of Syracuse.

“I’ve served this community for over 34 years,” Nicoletti said. “I love this city and I am very thrilled to be able to return back to work for the city I love.”

Nicoletti said he wants to focus on the Interstate 81 project, bringing more jobs to Syracuse, improving education, providing better housing for residents and creating a police force that reflects the community.

Nicoletti is closely tied to the Syracuse community, having graduated from Henninger High School, and he started his political career at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Mark English, chair of the Democratic Committee of Onondaga County, said he is happy Nicoletti will remain a part of the Common Council.

“He’s a treasure to the county and the city of Syracuse,” English said. “He’s very knowledgeable, has a great leadership style. We’re pleased to have him back in action.”

But Randy Potter, an associate from Snyder’s campaign, said that even though they expected Nicoletti to win, Potter does not believe Nicoletti will bring the change Syracuse needs. He said people should not vote for Nicoletti for mayor if he runs next year.

“If you’re happy with the crime situation, horrible schools, lack of high-paying jobs, vote for Nicoletti,” Potter said.

Potter added that Snyder will make another run for a Common Council seat next fall against Councilor Nader Maroun.

Nicoletti said he doesn’t pay attention to what the opposing campaign says about him. Instead, he chooses to focus on the tasks at hand.

“I just look forward to getting back to work tomorrow,” Nicoletti said. “We have a lot of projects in front of us.”