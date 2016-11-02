Jim Boeheim on presidential election: ‘Let’s get the thing over with’

For more than nine minutes after Syracuse’s exhibition win on Tuesday night, Jim Boeheim spoke about his team’s successes and areas needing improvement. On the 12th and final question however, he was pushed off course.

Coach, a non-basketball question: Your thoughts on the (presidential) election? Do you plan on voting next week?

The 41-year veteran head coach immediately shook his head in disapproval and elicited a 70-second response, providing a last-second commentary with Americans hitting the polls next Tuesday.

MORE COVERAGE:

Here’s what Boeheim had to say at the end of his Tuesday night presser:

“Just let’s get the thing over with, will you? Let’s, please. Wish we’d stop concentrating on things that have no bearing on whether somebody can be president or not. I wish we’d concentrate on things that are relevant and not worry about what somebody said or what somebody’s wife’s ex, or … husband wrote in his email.

“Do we care? Who cares. I don’t care who. And most of it I really don’t want to see. So why are we worried about stuff like that, let’s worry about the issues and who we think could be a good president and get something done in Washington. And hopefully the American people, I hope, have enough sense about what they’re doing when they go to the polls.

“It’s very scary. Alright, we’ll see you. (Walks off podium)

“I didn’t make any statements though. (Laughter) If you coach, you’re not allowed to have an opinion about these things.”