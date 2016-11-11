Homestretch
/ The Daily Orange
Published on November 13, 2016 at 10:23 pm
Alvin Cornelius stepping up, a costly penalty and a solid special teams effort gone to waste all occurred in Syracuse's 35-20 loss against N.C. State. Read more »
Oshae Brissett is Syracuse's first commit in the 2017 recruiting class. He's ranked with three and four stars by recruiting sites. Read more »
More than 100 Syracuse University community members gathered Thursday night to march across the SU campus and protest Donald Trump winning the presidential election. Read more »
