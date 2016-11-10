Nine years later, the next opportunity for Gillon is his final season of eligibility at Syracuse. He transferred from Arkansas-Little Rock to Colorado State after his freshman year and from Colorado State to SU after three years, including a redshirt season. He’s finally entrenched in a nationally relevant program that he’s longed to be a part of.

Gillon’s developed a knack for bettering nearly every situation he’s been in. The 6-foot point guard has been shaped by the let downs he’s faced and still plays inspired by the ones who have counted him out. From surviving the MRSA scare to not making his junior varsity team as a freshman in high school to only receiving less than a handful of Division I offers, Gillon kept climbing.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim compared him to former SU point guard Jonny Flynn, who was also 6 feet, physical, strong and able to get to the basket. But Gillon’s still aware of the naysayers: He’s still an unknown. He hasn’t proven himself against top competition. His size leaves him at an inherent disadvantage against bigger guards.

“All I’ll say is just, if you really think I’m too small, just come guard me,” Gillon said.

In high school, Gillon would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and put up hundreds of shots at a local gym before school started. Until that point, Gillon was just a spot shooter. He struggled dribbling and would get trapped in the corners of the court. He told his mom that he wanted to get better.

Gillon didn’t have a license so Phyllis would drive him. On the days he wouldn’t want to go, she’d tell him, “It’s gonna pay off one day.”

“If you’re not going to do it to the best of your abilities, don’t even waste my time,” Gillon’s AAU coach, Jawann McClellan, remembers Phyllis Gillon telling her son.

Love you momma!! Toughest woman I know! pic.twitter.com/QwuXfGUj5Y — John Gillon (@John_Gillon1) May 8, 2016

In eighth grade, Gillon didn’t start on his middle school team. In his freshman year at Strake Jesuit (Texas) College Preparatory, Gillon didn’t even make the junior varsity team and started at point guard on the freshman squad. Players filled spots ahead of him and Gillon needed the reps. Still, it irked the undersized guard.

During the summers after his sophomore and junior years, Gillon played AAU for Houston Hoops. But the team didn’t have a high-profile sponsor meaning he received significantly less exposure than other players.

Gillon was named first-team all-district his junior and senior year. The accolades didn’t matter, though. Recruiters looked at his size and dismissed him. Coaches gave him letters for Division II and Division III schools.

“I wouldn’t even open them,” Gillon said. “I would be like, ‘I’m not going to that. I’m going to Division I.’

But Gillon still knew not to take what he had for granted. That’s a lesson he learned years earlier when his life was on the line. A scar on his right arm was a reminder.