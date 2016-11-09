Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama call for unity and an ‘open mind’ after Donald Trump’s victory

Wearing neither blue nor red, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered to work with President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday in an emotional concession speech after losing a long, polarizing campaign that shocked pollsters, pundits and the nation.

Clinton spoke in front of her supporters in New York city and — wearing purple — said “we owe (Trump) an open mind and a chance to lead.” The sentiment was also reflected in outgoing-President Barack Obama’s address to the nation from the White House, where he also called for unity and a peaceful transition of power.

Although Clinton acknowledged the results of the election — losing the electoral college but on track to win the popular vote — were “painful.” She kept on theme and emphasized unity, specifically pointing out people of different religions, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities.

“This loss hurts. But please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it,” Clinton said.

Moments after Clinton’s concession, Obama spoke from the White House, where he continued to focus on unity. He ensured a “peaceful” transition of power, saying his team would be “professional and gracious” during Trump’s transition into the White House.

“I want to make sure that handoff is well executed because ultimately, we’re all on the same team,” he said.

But the most emotional part of both speeches came from Clinton, who, in her three-minute speech and on the verge of tears, talked directly to all the women who supported her, especially the young women who hoped she would make history as the first female president, shattering what she called the “highest and hardest glass ceiling.”

“I want you to know that nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion,” Clinton said. “… To all of the little girls watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”