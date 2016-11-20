Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December

Netflix will wrap up 2016 relatively quietly, with fewer original releases than most months and without a big, new live-action drama or comedy. After last year’s “A Very Murray Christmas,” it seemed like Netflix would dive deeper into producing Christmas specials, but they really have not done much on that front this year. Here are a few of the Originals, big name movies and TV shows debuting on Netflix this upcoming month.

“Barry”

As President Obama’s time in the White House comes to a close, more and more media productions about his early life are coming out. Earlier this year, the movie “Southside with You” debuted. That film chronicled the first date between Barack Obama and the future First Lady, then Michelle Robinson.

Netflix’s new film will take the story another step backwards in time to when Barack was known as Barry. This seems to be a coming of age story filled with admiration for the 44th President. Whether or not you like this movie will probably depend on how much you already like the man himself. Hopefully it can illuminate areas of his life that fans and haters alike can both see as essential to his later development in life.

“Fuller House” Season 2

Everybody’s favorite childhood family show got a revival last year, and season 2 is out this month. Last season, the Olsen twins did not reprise their role as Michelle, but the rest of the Tanner family will once again return to their San Francisco home. The revival can be cringeworthy in the way it tries to recreate the nature of the original “Full House,” but if you are really into it, I am sure you will enjoy these new episodes.

“Pacific Heat”

This is literally “Archer” with Australian accents — super spies with guns, sex, drugs and eerily similar animation. “Archer” is a good show, so this new series looks interesting, but the biggest thing to look out for will be how different it can be.

“Captive”

This new series will document different true stories of hostage situations, how they occur and what it is like to be inside and outside each situation. Combining media coverage with family and victim interviews will be a great way to tell their stories while appealing to the hungry “Making a Murderer” audience.

“Trollhunters”

Guillermo del Toro created this children’s animated series for Netflix through Dreamworks, aka the studio behind “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and many of your favorite animated movies. Del Toro is a fantastic director, so if you are into animation this series will certainly be enjoyable.

“Chasing Cameron”

Were you hopeful that the end of Vine would mean the end of Vine stars? Well I have terrible news for you.

Cameron Dallas was one of the first, biggest and most cliche vine stars that ever was, and this series follows his fame in a completely serious way, making it look like Cameron had an actual career. He apparently got beat up, which is not cool, but neither is the fact that this show will exist.

Netflix also announced recently that it will air three new Dave Chapelle comedy specials at the same time next year, but until then we have a few other new specials coming in December. The Late Late Show bandleader and musical comedian Reggie Watts’ new hour is called “Spatial,” and Gabriel Iglesias will continue his shtick in “Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry.”

Some notable titles coming to Netflix that are not originals include “Chill with Bob Ross: Collection,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Blue Jay” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Kyle Stevens is a junior advertising major. His column appears weekly in Pulp. You can email him at ksteve03@syr.edu or reach him on Twitter at @kstevs_.