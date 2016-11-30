Graduate Student Organization calls to make Syracuse University a sanctuary campus

The Graduate Student Organization passed a resolution calling to make Syracuse University a “sanctuary campus” at its senate meeting meeting on Wednesday.

The resolution states that for the university to uphold its commitment to diversity and inclusion members of the campus community who are most at risk to anticipated mass deportation policies should receive protection from the university.

The GSO is calling on SU administrators to not comply with deportations or raids by immigration authorities, for the Department of Public Safety to not enforce immigration laws and guaranteed privacy pertaining to the immigration status of students, staff and community members.