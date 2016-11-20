Gospel music becomes mainstream through Pharell’s ‘I See a Victory’

Gospel music has evolved from something performed in church services to something heard in mainstream media, including chart-topping songs and albums.

A type of Christian music, gospel is performed for religious, ceremonial and entertainment purposes. This genre features strong vocals, clapping and rhythmic sounds. Gospel music can be traced back to the early 17th century, and is now making a surprising but incredible comeback.

Since Pharrell’s recent collaboration with Kim Burell, called “I See A Victory,” I have realized just how prominent the gospel genre has become; one I never predicted would grow so much in mainstream music.

“I See A Victory” is a song full of soul and passion. It’s from the upcoming drama called “Hidden Figures,” which is about three black women at NASA who were important in the endeavor of launching John Glenn into space. The song is the fourth original track Pharrell contributed to the soundtrack.

But one of the dominant ways Pharell gave the track a gospel spin was by working directly with Burell. The addicting beats paired with percussion encompass what the gospel genre is. “I See A Victory” is like a wholesome, spiritual version of hip-hop.

Music isn’t so cookie-cutter any more; it doesn’t just incorporate a verse, a chorus and a bridge. It’s more than that — gospel is emerging as a genre and impacting people everywhere. Kirk Franklin is an American gospel singer, and he’s a leader in the rise of the genre. Franklin has been modernizing gospel by intertwining it with rap and pop.

I don’t think of myself as a religious person at all, nor have I ever chosen to specifically listen to gospel music. I mostly listen to pop and rap, and maybe a little country if I’m in the mood. However, after being introduced to Kirk Franklin’s work and after seeing all of these artists I have listened to for years incorporate gospel elements previously unfamiliar to me, I really started to get into it.

Gospel sounds give more meaning to music, more history and background. It gives a voice with a sense of hope, passion and soul. This has been important to me personally because as I’ve grown up, I have seen different stages and trends in the music industry, whether it’s the mash up-fad or the shift from physical to digital downloads. The gospel trend is more meaningful and brings more life to music.

As years go by, people will forget each year and what the important shift in music was because all the years eventually merge and become one. However, the rise of gospel elements in mainstream music will not soon be forgotten.

