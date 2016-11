No. 8 seed Syracuse (12-3-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) took down Dartmouth (9-5-5, 5-1-1 Ivy), 3-0, at SU Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The Orange overcame snowy conditions to play past Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

SU will face either No. 9 seed North Carolina or Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 27 in the third round of the NCAA tournament.