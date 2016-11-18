Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball tops Monmouth, 71-50

No. 18 Syracuse (3-0) downed Monmouth, 71-50, Friday night in the Carrier Dome. Andrew White scored all 18 of his points in the first half to lead SU. Frank Howard chipped in eight points and six assists, Tyus Battle nine points on three 3s, Tyler Roberson four rebounds and six points, and Tauren Thompson 12 points.

SU plays next on Nov. 22 against South Carolina in the Dome.