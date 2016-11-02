Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball opens exhibition slate with 83-65 victory over IUP

It wasn’t pretty, but Syracuse escaped Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a double-digit victory Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome. The Orange was buried in a 29-18 deficit before the half, but freshman Tyus Battle sparked an 18-2 run as the Orange settled down for an 83-65 win. Syracuse’s second and final exhibition is next Tuesday, Nov. 8 against Le Moyne in the Carrier Dome. SU’s regular-season opener is Nov. 11 against Colgate.