Gallery: Syracuse loses to N.C. State by 15 and drops to 4-6 on the season
Published on November 12, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Contact Tony: ajcurtis@syr.edu
Published on November 12, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Contact Tony: ajcurtis@syr.edu
Syracuse fell flat without Eric Dungey, losing to North Carolina State, 35-20. Read more »
Syracuse set a new program record with 17 made 3-pointers in the game. The Orange topped Rhode Island 95-49 in its season opener. Read more »
Syracuse's press didn't meet Jim Boeheim's standards, John Gillon and Frank Howard can play together, but it likely won’t be for long and SU has work to do on the boards. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com