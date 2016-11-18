Gallery: Syracuse football falls to Florida State by 31

Syracuse got smoked by No. 17 Florida State, 45-14, on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. FSU running back Dalvin Cook ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns. SU’s offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Zack Mahoney.

After the game, Orange head coach Dino Babers said Eric Dungey hasn’t received a second opinion on the injury he sustained against Clemson two weeks ago.

Syracuse’s regular season ends next weekend at Pittsburgh.