Future of Interstate 81 discussed at Syracuse open house hosted by state officials
An open-house meeting was held by New York state’s Department of Transportation to explain the latest developments in the Interstate 81 project; among them a viaduct alternative and a community grid option. Read more »
Syracuse men's basketball to reportedly face Connecticut in 2017 at Madison Square Garden
Syracuse will reportedly square off with Connecticut in 2017. The two former Big East foes have kept the rivalry alive via nonconference games in recent seasons. Read more »
Syracuse football opponent preview: What to know about No. 3 Clemson
Check out everything you need to know about No. 3 Clemson before its matchup with Syracuse on Saturday. Read more »