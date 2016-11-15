Freshman advocates for change through community service

For Patricio Rivera, a freshman political science major at Syracuse University, community service is more than an activity — it’s a way of life.

The Miami native is interning for SU’s chapter of Oxfam, a global initiative dedicated to poverty alleviation and individual empowerment. The chapter was founded just over a year ago, and primarily hosts events to educate students on campus about different social issues, like hunger and inequality.

As part of his job as a chapter intern, Rivera helps other freshmen volunteer on campus, communicates with service groups and coordinates events with the chapter’s executive board.

Rivera decided to apply to Oxfam because of its dedication to long-term improvement rather than quick solutions.

“Out of all the organizations here, Oxfam is the only one that really offers relief that is constant,” Rivera said. “I’ve met a lot of people through Oxfam. It’s really cool how all these people are interested in coming together in helping out the community and working on global initiatives.”

One of Rivera’s favorite events he planned was the Ugly Food Challenge in early November. The chapter set up tables in the Graham and Sadler Dining Centers with overripe fruits, showing how many people throw away food just because it looks ugly. To Rivera, the event was special because he and his team had the opportunity to educate students about food waste.

“When I think of Oxfam, I think of a family that helps others,” Rivera said. “It’s crazy how much help is needed here in the Syracuse area.”

In addition to Oxfam, Rivera is also involved with the Salvation Army, where he interns for the head of public relations. He serves as a liaison between the two organizations.

One of Rivera’s first experiences with community service and volunteering was in high school, when he founded his own nonprofit, the Break A Sweat Foundation.

“I used to be overweight when I was little. I had to do a lot of counseling so I decided to help out the community,” Rivera said.

Every week, the foundation would host events in a local park or gym. People would pay a $3 entrance fee to work out with a personal trainer. All proceeds were then donated to a hospital that helps children with weight management and training.

Starting this foundation served as a springing board for Rivera to continue his passion for service into college.

“Just planning that and being the head of that really prepared me for all the service I do now,” Rivera said.