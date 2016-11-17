Former Whitman Dean Kenneth Kavajecz case adjourned to December

Former Whitman dean Kenneth Kavajecz’s case was adjourned to a later date during his appearance in Salina Town Court on Thursday.

Kavajecz, 51, is scheduled to reappear at the courthouse on Dec. 15. The judge said he adjourned the matter to this date without consent of the defendant or the defense attorney.

In a court appearance on Sept. 29, Kavajecz pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he patronized a prostitute.

Authorities said Kavajecz allegedly agreed to pay $80 to an undercover police officer posing as a prostitute on March 9 at about 8 p.m. at the Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road in Salina.

His arrest was the result of a prostitution sting that resulted in eight people facing the charge of patronizing a prostitute in the third degree, including Kavajecz. The sting was led by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, and spanned several months.