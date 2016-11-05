Here are five things that happened at Rock the Dome 2016

1. The 1975 not only put on a great show, but they also urged audience members to vote.

Citing the mistakes of Brexit as young people not voting and trusting their elders to take care of the situation, The 1975 explained that at each of their American shows they have been urging people to cast their ballot. “If you don’t vote, you’ll feel like a f*cking tw*t,” front man Matthew Healy said.

2. Lighters are still a thing.

While some people were using their phone’s flashlight feature to wave during more intimate moments of The 1975, some overzealous individuals pulled out actual lighters to wave in the air. And they say rock n roll is dead.

3. Oh Wonder was an adorably wonderful duo.

When audience members weren’t cooing about how literally precious and perfect lead singer Josephine Vander Gucht was, they were being charmed by her sick vocals and keyboard playing.

4. It was an almost Beatles-like show.

Not in sound or style, but in audience reaction. When members weren’t screaming the lyrics at the tops of their lungs, they were recording the concert to add to their Snapchat story or furiously texting their friends. At times it was hard to even hear Healy sing because of the noise, much like the Beatles when they came to America.

5. The 1975 can put on quite the show.

Whether it was their sick backgrounds — shifting from the ocean to the city, or to beautiful colors to match with the song — or just their general stage presence as they jumped up on things and took sips from a beloved wine glass. One audience member described it succinctly. “Lit as a tit.” I have to agree.