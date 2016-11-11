Eric Dungey out for Syracuse-North Carolina State football game

Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey has been ruled out for SU’s game against North Carolina State set for a 12:30 p.m. kick, SU Athletics announced. Dungey was throwing around during the team’s initial warmup period, but either Austin Wilson or Zack Mahoney will start in his place.

Dungey was knocked out of the loss to Clemson near the end of the first quarter when linebacker Dorian O’Daniel drove his helmet into Dungey’s shoulder. O’Daniel’s helmet slid underneath Dungey’s chin, knocking his helmet halfway off. Dungey put his hands to his head while on the ground. He got up with the help of trainers but looked woozy as he was guided to the locker room with at least one hand on him from a staff member the entire way.

Dungey was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report. SU head coach Dino Babers said on Monday and Wednesday that Dungey was still undergoing testing. But linebacker Zaire Franklin and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo said on Tuesday that Dungey practiced that day. As of Thursday, Babers said he still hadn’t decided who would start between Zack Mahoney and Austin Wilson if Dungey can’t go. He added that both would probably play.