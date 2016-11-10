Eric Dungey questionable for Syracuse-North Carolina State game

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has been listed as questionable on SU’s injury report released Thursday night heading into the Orange’s matchup with North Carolina State.

Dungey was knocked out of the loss to Clemson near the end of the first quarter when linebacker Dorian O’Daniel drove his helmet into Dungey’s shoulder. O’Daniel’s helmet slid underneath Dungey’s chin, knocking his helmet halfway off. Dungey put his hands to his head while on the ground. He got up with the help of trainers but looked woozy as he was guided to the locker room with at least one hand on him from a staff member the entire way.

SU head coach Dino Babers said on Monday and Wednesday that Dungey was undergoing testing and that Babers did not know what his injury is at the time. Linebacker Zaire Franklin and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo both said Dungey had practiced when they spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Receiver Devin Butler and offensive lineman Omari Palmer were both listed as out. Butler has been out since Oct. 8, when SU played Wake Forest, and Palmer, a senior, has played just the first three games of the season.

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) will host N.C. State (4-5, 1-4) at 12:30 p.m.