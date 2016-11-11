Eric Dungey ‘probably doubtful’ to play against No. 20 Florida State

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said starting quarterback Eric Dungey is “probably doubtful” to play next week against No. 20 Florida State. Dungey missed the Orange’s (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) 35-20 loss to North Carolina State (5-5, 2-4) on Saturday with an undisclosed injury after being listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report.

SU waited until about 50 minutes before the game to announce Dungey would sit out. Prior to the game, Dungey was dressed in a long sleeve shirt, shorts and a hat. He threw the ball around with teammates.

Redshirt junior quarterback Zack Mahoney started in Dungey’s place, completing 13-of-24 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and one interception.

“We’ll miss Eric in any other games he doesn’t play in,” Babers said after the game.

“Based off the traditions, I’d imagine it’s probably doubtful,” Babers added later about whether Dungey will play against Florida State. “But again, it’s a medical decision.”

Dungey was knocked out of the loss to Clemson a week ago near the end of the first quarter when linebacker Dorian O’Daniel drove his helmet into Dungey’s shoulder. O’Daniel’s helmet slid underneath Dungey’s chin, knocking his helmet halfway off. Dungey put his hands to his head while on the ground. He got up with the help of trainers but looked woozy as he was guided to the locker room with at least one hand on him from a staff member the entire way.

“We’re going to be very, very cautions and that’s good for the young man,” Babers said.

Dungey has an extensive history with hits to the head. Last year, he was knocked out of games against Central Michigan and Louisville, each time taking hits to the head. A Pittsburgh defender also hit Dungey in the head last season, causing the quarterback to lie motionless on the field for a short time. The quarterback got up, however, and re-entered the game.

“As a football coach and as a football player, that stuff happens all the time,” Babers said. “Guys get hurt. That’s what makes our game so unpredictable and it’s also the thing that makes our game so cool … you do get an opportunity to hit a star.

“In basketball, you don’t get to touch Michael Jordan or you get in trouble. You get in trouble if you touch Magic (Johnson). In football, you get to touch them as long as you play within the rules. As a football player, guys get hurt and guys come back and we embrace that ideal of finding a way to find the next man step up.”