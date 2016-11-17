Eric Dungey doubtful for Syracuse-Florida State game

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has been listed as doubtful for Syracuse’s game against Florida State on Saturday. The Orange released its weekly injury report Thursday night.

Dungey sat out the Orange’s 35-20 loss to North Carolina State after he was hit high and knocked out of the game earlier against Clemson. Babers said Wednesday that Dungey was at practice last week, but he has not yet been cleared to practice by doctors. The SU head coach said Dungey is also getting a second opinion from doctors and that they do not yet know what injury he has. When asked whether Dungey’s injury might be career-ending, Babers said he’d rather not speculate on the quarterback’s injury.

Second-string center turned starter Colin Byrne was listed as out. He left the N.C. State game after taking a hit to the head and being sprawled out face down on the ground.

“I saw the tape, you saw the game, I’m going to leave it there,” Babers said of Byrne on Wednesday.

Defensive end Jake Pickard was ruled out for the game as well.

Receiver Steve Ishmael was notably absent from the report. He missed the N.C. State game after not being listed on the injury report the Thursday prior. Babers said Ishmael has been dealing with a nagging injury and did not finish practice on Tuesday.

Also not on the report was offensive lineman Omari Palmer. He hasn’t played since Week 3.

Syracuse (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) will host No. 17 Florida State (7-3, 4-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.