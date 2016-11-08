Election Day: Updated forecasts, where to vote and where to watch

The 2016 election cycle has finally reached its last day: Nov. 8, Election Day.

After an unusual race to the White House, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump await the voting results that will trickle in once polls close across the United States on Tuesday evening.

Last-minute polls ahead of Election Day showed Clinton as more likely to win the presidency. In addition, the Republicans are predicted to take control of the Senate, according to forecasts from FiveThirtyEight.

Clinton, a former senator for New York and secretary of state, has a 69.4 percent chance of winning the election as of 6 p.m. on Monday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polls. In order to win the presidential election, a candidate must secure at least 270 electoral college votes.

As for the Senate, FiveThirtyEight’s polls show the Republicans edging out the Democrats with a 50.8 percent chance of winning. The Senate race has been a close one, and in the event there is a tie, the newly elected vice president will break it depending on his party.

Where to vote

Voting locations are based on where you live, or the address you put down on your voter registration. If you are registered to vote in New York state, here is where you can vote based on your current place of residence.

In New York state, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Buses for Syracuse University students will be running on two separate routes to the above polling stations from noon to 9 p.m.

Where to watch

On election night, several watch parties will be hosted where members of the Syracuse community can watch the results of the election come in.

The College Republicans will not be hosting a watch party. Rather, the members will be gathering for a regular meeting on election night.