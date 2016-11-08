Election Day 2016 Liveblog: Follow along with The Daily Orange as Syracuse University votes
Daily Orange File Photo
Published on November 8, 2016 at 8:19 am
Daily Orange File Photo
Published on November 8, 2016 at 8:19 am
Follow along with The Daily Orange as our reporters on the ground bring you the latest Election Day 2016 updates. Read more »
Last-minute polls ahead of Election Day show Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as likely to win the presidency. Here's information on where to vote and where to watch the coverage of Election Day. Read more »
Those who have been around the Syracuse community for past elections reflected on the climate of those elections, compared to this one. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com
Syracuse University professors donate more often to Democrats, our analysis of campaign contribution data found.
For more info, check out this story: http://dailyorange.com/2016/10/reflecting-national-trend-syracuse-university-faculty-staff-donate-often-democrats/