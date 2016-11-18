Dino Babers: Eric Dungey hasn’t received 2nd opinion on injury ‘as far as I know’

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said Eric Dungey has not gotten a second opinion, “as far as I know,” on an injury that’s held him out of Syracuse’s last two games. Babers said Monday that Dungey was getting a second opinion and that the doctors didn’t know what Dungey’s injury is.

Babers wouldn’t comment on Dungey’s availability for next week’s regular-season finale at Pittsburgh saying, “I’m gonna leave it to the medical people.”

Dungey was warming up with the team, even participating in throwing drills on Saturday before SU’s (4-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) 45-14 loss to No. 17 Florida State (8-3, 5-3), but did not dress. He was listed as doubtful on Thursday before the game.

Dungey sat out the Orange’s 35-20 loss to North Carolina State after he was hit high and knocked out of the game earlier against Clemson. Babers said Wednesday that Dungey was at practice last week, but he has not yet been cleared to practice by doctors. When asked whether Dungey’s injury might be career-ending, Babers said he’d rather not speculate on the quarterback’s injury.

Zack Mahoney has started the Orange’s last two games in Dungey’s place and Babers said he’ll start at Pitt if Dungey can’t go.