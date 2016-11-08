Construction update: Glass doors installed at Schine Student Center, renovations to Hendricks Chapel planned

Six of seven glass doors that were proposed for the Schine Student Center have been installed and the main entry doors will be replaced over Thanksgiving break, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Campus Facilities Officer Pete Sala said Monday in an email to the campus community.

That update was just one given in Sala’s November construction update, which provided information on a number of the projects that have been pursued by the Office of Campus Planning, Design and Construction.

Sala and others from the CPDC will host two more construction information sessions: on Nov. 15 and Dec. 7, both at 9:30 a.m. in Room 113 inside the Heroy Geology Building.

Below are some of the other notable updates given in Sala’s email Monday:

Dorm renovations: Bathroom renovations for Day and DellPlain halls, both student dorms, are currently underway. In Day Hall, the renovation project will convert the multi-user restrooms on all floors into accessible single-user restrooms and showers. For DellPlain, the bathrooms in the east and west wings of the building will be converted to single-user accessible showers and bathrooms.

Falk College: Renovations to the second-floor cafe in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics are complete, though an opening date has not been announced. Additionally, aluminum screening is proposed to be installed along the perimeter of the roof of Falk’s White Hall.

Goldstein Student Center: Construction for a single-user accessible restroom is scheduled to begin this month on the second floor.

Hendricks Chapel: CPDC is “seeking proposals” from architects to study a possible replacement or repair of the steps at the main entrance of Hendricks Chapel, per the email. Renovations are currently scheduled for next summer.

Irving Garage: Renovations are planned to the concrete stairs and railings in the Irving Garage’s stairwell connected to the pedestrian bridge. The project begins this month and will be “substantially complete” by mid-December.

Link Hall: Construction is continuing for an accessible ramp entry to the Sims Hall side of Link Hall, and most of the work “that is visible to the public” is complete, according to the email.

Sims Hall: Granite stairs have been installed outside Sims Hall, and temporary railings will be installed until permanent custom railings arrive.