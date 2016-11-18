Co-chairs of Syracuse University’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion announced

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has appointed two co-chairs of SU’s recently-established Council on Diversity and Inclusion: Barry Wells, special assistant to the chancellor, and Diane Wiener, director of the Disability Cultural Center.

Syverud in September announced the members of the 22-member council, which will function as the main advisory committee to the chancellor on matters related to diversity and inclusion.

Wells joined Syverud’s leadership team as a special assistant in January 2015. He served as the senior vice president and dean of student affairs from 1995 to 2008. During that time, he led the creation of the Office of Learning Communities, the LGBT Resource Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs. After stepping down from that position, he served as a consultant to the university.

Wiener came to SU’s Division of Student Affairs to serve as the director of the Disability Cultural Center in 2011. She also served as an assistant professor of social work at the State University of New York Binghamton from 2005 to 2011.

“I am grateful to Diane and Barry for their outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion and equity at Syracuse University,” Syverud said in an SU News release. “This council is critically important to creating a more inclusive and supportive campus climate. I look forward to working with Diane, Barry and all the members of the council.”