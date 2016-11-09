Clinton takes New York state

Hillary Clinton swept the state of New York Tuesday night, taking its 29 electoral votes. She took 59.6 percent of the votes with 3,852,600 voting for her in the popular election, as of Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.

Donald Trump had 35.8 percent of the New York vote, with 2,137,212 people voting for him. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson took 2.3 percent of the vote, with only 135,081 people casting a vote for him.

As of 12:45 a.m., 18 out of New York’s 62 counties had a Democratic lean. Clinton took a little over half of Onondaga County with 53.6 percent of the vote, while Trump trailed behind at 40.8 percent and Johnson trailed at 4.1 percent.

New York City’s five boroughs: New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Bronx County (The Bronx), Richmond County (Staten Island) and Queens County (Queens) are the most populous area of New York state.

Clinton got at least 75 percent of the vote in all boroughs except Staten Island, where Trump received 57.2 percent of the vote.

Albany County also leaned Democratic, with 59.5 percent of the vote going to Clinton.