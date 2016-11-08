Chuck Schumer wins re-election to United States Senate seat

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) won re-election to his position on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Wendy Long, according to media projections.

It marked Schumer’s third time being re-elected to the Senate since he was first elected in 1998. But this re-election was a particularly important one for Schumer, who is now expected to succeed Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) as the Senate Democratic leader. Reid plans to retire next year.

Currently, Schumer is the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, behind Reid and Senate minority whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

During the 114th session of Congress — the current session — Schumer’s notable votes have included a vote against the Iran nuclear deal, a vote approving the National Defense Authorization Act and a vote in support of a bill allowing federal agencies and private entities to share information about cyber threats.

During his time in the Senate, Schumer has sponsored 21 bills that have become law and co-sponsored 122 more. In recent years, that has included a bill aimed at preventing suicide among veterans, a bill aimed at protecting victims of trafficking and a bill aimed at reducing opioid addictions. In New York state and central New York, the opioid epidemic has been particularly rampant.

Schumer visited Syracuse University in February, when he focused on college affordability. He held a brief press conference about the Reducing Educational Debt Act, a bill that would make the first two years of community college free. The RED Act would also enable student loan borrowers to refinance at lower rates and increase the number of Pell Grants, which, unlike loans, do not have to be paid back. The bill was officially introduced March 15 and introduced to the Senate’s Committee on Finance, where it is currently sitting.

The senator also made SU-related news in January, when he took Sean McAllister, then a junior in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, to the 2016 State of the Union Address as his lone guest.

Schumer serves on several committees in the Senate, including the Committee on Finance; the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; the Committee on the Judiciary; and the Committee on Rules and Administration.