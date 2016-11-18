Beat writers predict winner for Syracuse men’s basketball’s game against Monmouth

Syracuse takes on Monmouth at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome on Friday. The No. 18 Orange (2-0) is coming off two blowout wins. The Hawks are coming off a one-point overtime loss on the road to South Carolina.

Here’s how our beat writers predict the game will unfold.

Connor Grossman (2-0)

Learning to fly

Syracuse 77, Monmouth 62

Monmouth bolsters a roster substantially more talented than any of SU’s opponents thus far. The Hawks were picked as preseason Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference favorites, led by senior guard Justin Robinson, who was named preseason MAAC Player of the Year. Expect the Orange offense to continue firing on all cylinders, much like it did on Tuesday, but Monmouth isn’t built to get blown out by 44. The Hawks will test Syracuse’s defense.

Matt Schneidman (2-0)

Bench mobbed

Syracuse 78, Monmouth 70

King Rice’s team just missed the NCAA Tournament last year even though the Hawks didn’t win their conference tournament. Robinson is one of the more underrated stars in the country and will cause problems for the 2-3 zone from the point. But against a team that became famous for its bench celebrations last year, it’ll be the Orange’s bench that pushes Jim Boeheim’s offense over the top in a game that is closer than many in Syracuse’s corner would like.

Paul Schwedelson (2-0)

Talon Clipping

Syracuse 74, Monmouth 62

Tyler Lydon emerged in the Orange’s second game of the year against Holy Cross on Friday night. His 17 points and six rebounds validated the preseason hype surrounding him. As Syracuse’s offense continues to find itself, SU hits Taco Time again but Friday’s contest comes against a much tougher Monmouth team compared to the squads the Orange has already defeated. Students traveling for Thanksgiving after the game will have a happy trip home.