Beat writers predict outcome of Syracuse-Wisconsin matchup

Syracuse (4-1) faces Wisconsin (5-2) in its sixth game of the season. The Orange dropped an overtime matchup with the Badgers at the Carrier Dome last year. This year, the teams face off in Madison, Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m.

Check out how our beat writers think the game will unfold.

Connor Grossman (4-1)

Proving ground

Syracuse 68, Wisconsin 65

Make no mistake about it, the Badgers are good. They’re probably even better than Syracuse given that Wisconsin returned nearly its entire roster from last season. But SU can shoot it, and unlike its dismal offensive output against South Carolina, it’s going to show it on Tuesday night. The low post has been a miniature disaster for the Orange thus far, so it won’t be a surprise if Tyler Lydon plays several minutes at center. Less Dajuan Coleman and Paschal Chukwu would also allow more time for Taurean Thompson to play, and he’s shooting nearly 57 percent from the field through five games. Syracuse’s offense will steal the road victory while the defense holds off the Badgers just long enough.

Matt Schneidman (4-1)

Badgered

Wisconsin 63, Syracuse 59

Greg Gard’s squad is one of the best in the country at forcing the game to go at its own methodical tempo. Don’t expect this one to be an up-and-down affair like last year’s matchup between Syracuse and Wisconsin, when the Badgers won, 66-58, even with an overtime period. SU’s biggest flaw right now is that is doesn’t have a legitimate low-post threat, either on offense or defense. Jim Boeheim retains that Thompson is the team’s best low-post player, and he’s still getting his feet wet. The problem for Syracuse is that Wisconsin has one of the best power forwards in the country in Nigel Hayes.

Paul Schwedelson (4-1)

Moldy cheese

Wisconsin 65, Syracuse 58

Syracuse’s trip to Wisconsin will yield ugly results. The Orange was exposed against South Carolina as the Gamecocks extended its defense on the wings and dared SU to either have its bigs score or have its point guards drive. But Frank Howard and John Gillon struggled to take advantage and Syracuse hasn’t developed a reliable go-to scorer. Now that a way to stop the Orange is on tape, Wisconsin has an opportunity to turn SU’s loss into a streak. It’s hard to win on the road in college basketball. Don’t expect Syracuse to do it on Tuesday.