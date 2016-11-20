Beat writers predict outcome of Syracuse-South Carolina State

Syracuse (3-0) takes on South Carolina State (1-2) in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday for its fourth game of the season. SCSU’s two losses have come via Wichita State and South Carolina. Both defeats were by more than 40 points.

Check out whether our beat writers think South Carolina State can upset Syracuse.

Connor Grossman (3-0)

Dog pounded

Syracuse 96, South Carolina State 55

Against one of the worst opponents it will face all year, Syracuse will really flex its offensive muscles. Look for Tyler Lydon to attempt at least 10 shots for the first time all season. He hasn’t really needed to be an integral part of SU’s offense yet, but it sure would be encouraging if he did on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have yielded an average of 84 points per game in three contents. Multiple Orange starters should post double-digit scoring games.

Matt Schneidman (3-0)

Dogged

Syracuse 90, South Carolina State 60

According to Kenpom.com, the Bulldogs are 320th out of 351 Division I teams, compared to Syracuse’s No. 8 ranking. The Orange will handle South Carolina State with ease, the only question being by how many points. The Orange ranks fourth in the country in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom, and a hapless S.C. State offense should stand no chance against the zone. One of the bigger uncertainties heading into the matchup for SU is if Taurean Thompson will play or rest his injured foot ahead of Saturday’s tilt with South Carolina.

Paul Schwedelson (3-0)

Snow plowed

Syracuse 84, South Carolina State 44

Syracuse has been solid defensively so far this season and look for it to continue on Tuesday night. The Orange will have enough offensive firepower later in the year. With five new players in the rotation, facing South Carolina State provides one more opportunity to tighten up defensively before entering the tougher portion of SU’s nonconference slate. With South Carolina, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Georgetown looming, Syracuse will almost certainly beef up with another expected victory.