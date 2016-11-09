DEAR
In eighth grade, when Briana Day decided to hang up her track spikes and join her middle school basketball team, the tall center said she was “awful” compared to where she’s at now. She was too big for her body, and her coordination wasn’t nearly where it is today.
Day had a lot to improve on in her first years of playing, but since she didn’t start until eighth grade, the improvement would have to come much quicker than it did for her peers if she wanted to become a target for collegiate programs......
Alexis Peterson still feels like an underdog. There was no sense of anger or vengeance in her voice, though. Peterson sounded calm when talking about how she’s grown as a player and as a leader this year, ready to accept the challenge of guiding a relatively young team after the departure of many role players.
Brittney Sykes insists she’s ripe for stardom. Her summer was ordinary enough: she assisted on the new director of athletics search committee, hoisted 500 3-pointers a night and pondered her year ahead.
That’s about as normal as her last three summers have been. Two she spent recovering from ACL injuries, which had cut down her career and lengthened her path to a pro career.
The unknown doesn’t faze Andrew White, but he likes sticking to what he knows. That means whipping up a plate of white rice and tilapia when he can, trying mightily to avoid the perils of fruits and vegetables. When he returns home to Richmond, Virginia, that means he’s not long to endear himself again to his five pet turtles.
aschal Chukwu watched in awe as a high school girls’ basketball scrimmage paced up and down the court.
The 15-year-old had never seen a game that organized, with referees, bleachers and a wooden surface. He forgot, if only for a couple minutes, that he needed a family.
All of a sudden, John Gillon faded in and out of consciousness. His right arm had been swelling over the past couple days and doubled its normal size as he sat in his sixth grade classroom.
Gillon couldn’t bend his right arm because a cyst formed between his elbow and shoulder. If anyone touched his arm, Gillon said it felt like he was being stabbed.