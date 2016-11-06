Down-ballot races shouldn’t take back seat to presidential election

While most of the United States has its eyes on the presidential race, there is a lot more at stake on the ballot than just the next commander in chief. When ballots are punched Tuesday, it is up to voters to ensure the best actors are selected to fill the supporting roles that comprise the U.S. democracy.

Down-ballot races involve seats that appear low on the electoral ballot and determine the fate of representation at the regional, local and national levels. Up for grabs are U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state legislature and city council positions, among others.

It’s these state and local government elections that some voters tend to overlook. And as voters flock to polling locations Tuesday to cast their vote, they should remember the significance of all of the candidates — not just the presidential ones.

In central New York, the main races are Colleen Deacon challenging incumbent John Katko (R-N.Y.) for the 24th Congressional District, Wendy Long running for Chuck Schumer’s New York senator seats and the ongoing battle for a seat on the city’s Common Council.

The politicians who rise out of these elections will seriously impact the fate of social issues that central New Yorkers are passionate about including state infrastructure, city parks, education funding, local businesses, state agriculture, community outreach and affordable housing.

The changes down-ballot politicians make will be more tangible than any directive by the president of the United States. These representatives’ decisions won’t just be seen in the state, region, city or local neighborhoods, but will directly shape day-to-day lives. And with the way U.S. democracy is set up, Congress makes laws that the president executes or vetoes. Congress also approves or disapproves of Supreme Court nominations, which can dramatically sway the direction of the country.

Whether Syracuse University students are express shipping their absentee ballots or will be making the trip to Huntington Hall, it’s important they educate themselves and not blindly vote down the party line.

It’s easy to get swept up in the romance of electing the next president. But the people of Syracuse who will be casting votes on Tuesday must make informed choices to mold the branches of government that provide checks and balances for the executive one.