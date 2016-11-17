Around the nation: Florida-LSU, Colorado-Washington State and more

With only a two weeks left in the regular season campaign, it’s make or break time for College Football Playoff hopes. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing games involving top 25 teams this weekend.

No. 23 Florida (7-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. No. 16 LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC)

This matchup was originally slated for Oct. 8 in Gainesville, but Hurricane Matthew had other plans. Now after dropping its scheduled bout with Presbyterian College, the Gators will travel to Baton Rouge to take on a Tigers team that has gone 4-1 since firing head coach Les Miles. LSU is coming off a 38-10 win at then-No. 25 Arkansas.

Game time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting Line: LSU -13.5

No. 10 Colorado (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 22 Washington State (8-2, 7-0 Pac-12)

With perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon out of the picture this year, some of the conference’s recent lower-tier teams have emerged as playoff contenders. Enter the Buffaloes and Cougars, who have combined for just one conference loss and lead their respective divisions. Mike Leach’s Washington State squad brings an eight-game winning streak to Boulder after dropping its first two contests of the season.

Game time: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting Line: Colorado -4.5

No. 14 West Virginia (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (8-2, 7-0 Big 12)

With no conference title game to claim the Big 12 crown, two of the remaining three teams with a chance to win it will face off in Morgantown. And these schools can score a lot of points. The Sooners are averaging 44.2 points per game, with much of that number thanks to quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’ll bring more than 3,200 passing yards to Milan Pusker Stadium, hoping to out-sling Skyler Howard and the Mountaineers.

Game time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting Line: Oklahoma -3.0

Rutgers (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) vs No. 8 Penn State (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten)

Analysts have said Penn State has a real chance to make the College Football Playoff if it runs the table. The Nittany Lions will have to avoid a trap game and not look past Rutgers, which has failed to win a Big Ten game this season. Both of Penn State’s losses this year have come away from Happy Valley.

Game time: Saturday at 8 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Betting Line: Penn State -28.0

No. 13 Southern Cal (7-3, 6-2 Pac-12) vs. UCLA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12)

Fresh off a big-time upset at then fourth-ranked Washington, Southern Cal will look to continue its success against rival UCLA. The Bruins last week grabbed their first victory since Oct.1, and will need to stop redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold if it wants to add another one to the win column. Darnold has thrown just six interceptions this season while tossing for 22 touchdowns.

Game time: Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting Line: Southern Cal -13.5

Texas Christian (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-2, 6-1 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs could play spoiler to a Cowboys team that holds its Big 12 championship fate in its own hands. TCU is coming off the bye and should be fully prepared for a shootout; the lowest combined point total in Oklahoma State’s last five games was a 57, a 37-20 win over West Virginia. And for Gary Patterson’s TCU crew, a win earns bowl eligibility and helps their cause of avoiding a losing season — something they’ve only done once in the past 11 years.

Game time: Saturday at 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Betting Line: TCU -4.5