Amba Etta-Tawo named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist
Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer
Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo was on Monday named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. Etta-Tawo has reeled in 79 catches, eight touchdowns and racked up 1,246 yards. The Biletnikoff Award is given to the nation’s best receiver.
The Maryland graduate transfer ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards and sixth in the country for receptions per game, with 7.9. Four players that rank ahead of Etta-Tawo in receiving yards — Zay Jones, Chad Hansen, Trent Taylor and Noel Thomas — all made the watch list. Middle Tennessee State’s Richie James was the only receiver in the Top 5 who did not make the Biletnikoff semifinalist list. Etta-Tawo is the only Atlantic Coast Conference wide receiver who made the list of 10 players.
Austin Carr, Northwestern
Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech
Zay Jones, East Carolina
John Ross, Washington
Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
James Washington, Oklahoma State
Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
Published on November 14, 2016 at 11:48 am
