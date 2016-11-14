Amba Etta-Tawo named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo was on Monday named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. Etta-Tawo has reeled in 79 catches, eight touchdowns and racked up 1,246 yards. The Biletnikoff Award is given to the nation’s best receiver.

The Maryland graduate transfer ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards and sixth in the country for receptions per game, with 7.9. Four players that rank ahead of Etta-Tawo in receiving yards — Zay Jones, Chad Hansen, Trent Taylor and Noel Thomas — all made the watch list. Middle Tennessee State’s Richie James was the only receiver in the Top 5 who did not make the Biletnikoff semifinalist list. Etta-Tawo is the only Atlantic Coast Conference wide receiver who made the list of 10 players.

Austin Carr, Northwestern

Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse

Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech

Zay Jones, East Carolina

John Ross, Washington

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech

James Washington, Oklahoma State

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma