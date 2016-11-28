Amba Etta-Tawo earns 1st-team All-ACC honors from ACSMA; 3 Syracuse players named to 3rd team

Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo was named to the first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association announced Monday. Linebacker Zaire Franklin, specialist Brisly Estime and punter Sterling Hofrichter earned third team honors while wide receiver Ervin Philips and linebacker Parris Bennett were honorable mentions.

Etta-Tawo, a graduate transfer from Maryland, had a record-setting year in his first and only with the Orange under Dino Babers’ new offense. He finished the year with 94 receptions (first in program history) for 1,482 yards (first in program history) and 14 touchdowns (tied for first in program history). Etta-Tawo currently ranks second in yards in the NCAA. His receptions and yards totals are both tops for Power 5 receivers currently.

Congratulations to @N_God_We_Trust on being named 1st Team All-ACC! The first of many to wear Orange & Blue! #OrangeIsTheNewFast pic.twitter.com/IoCysVlMpI — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) November 28, 2016

Franklin finished the year with 101 tackles (second on the team) and 10 tackles for a loss (best on the team). Estime’s average of 17.7 yards per punt return is the best in the country. Though he never returned one for a score, he did have a long of 74 yards. Hofrichter’s 42.7 yards per punt are fourth-best in the conference and his 77 punts are fourth-most in the nation. He hit 23 kicks more than 50 yards and 24 pinned inside the 20.

Philips missed the third team by one point. He is third in the conference with 7.5 receptions per game and sixth with 68.5 receiving yards per game. Philips and Etta-Tawo became the first pair of teammates in ACC history to finish with 90 catches in a season.

Honorable mention 🤔 — Ervin Philips (@Ambition1_) November 28, 2016

Bennett led the Orange with 110 tackles and three forced fumbles. He ranks third in the ACC in tackles per game (9.2).