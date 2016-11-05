Amba Etta-Tawo breaks Syracuse’s single-season record for receiving yards
Chase Guttman | Staff Photographer
Amba Etta-Tawo broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season Syracuse record for receiving yards on Saturday against No. 3 Clemson.
The record previously stood at 1,131, which Harrison racked up in 1995. Etta-Tawo entered Saturday’s contest with 1,074 receiving yards. The fifth-year grad transfer from Maryland burst onto the scene early in the season and recorded 100-plus receiving yards in six of the first eight games of the year.
Here’s a look at the updated SU record list.
- Amba Etta-Tawo — TBD yards (2016)
- Marvin Harrison — 1,131 yards (1995)
- Alec Lemon — 1,070 yards (2012)
- Rob Moore — 1,064 yards (1989)
- Tommy Kane — 968 yards (1987)
Published on November 5, 2016 at 6:15 pm
