Amba Etta-Tawo breaks Syracuse’s single-season record for receiving yards

Amba Etta-Tawo broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season Syracuse record for receiving yards on Saturday against No. 3 Clemson.

The record previously stood at 1,131, which Harrison racked up in 1995. Etta-Tawo entered Saturday’s contest with 1,074 receiving yards. The fifth-year grad transfer from Maryland burst onto the scene early in the season and recorded 100-plus receiving yards in six of the first eight games of the year.

Here’s a look at the updated SU record list.

Amba Etta-Tawo — TBD yards (2016) Marvin Harrison — 1,131 yards (1995) Alec Lemon — 1,070 yards (2012) Rob Moore — 1,064 yards (1989) Tommy Kane — 968 yards (1987)

