Amba Etta-Tawo breaks Syracuse’s single-season record for receiving yards

Chase Guttman | Staff Photographer

Amba Etta-Tawo broke Syracuse's record for receiving yards in a single season.

By Paul SchwedelsonSports Editor

Amba Etta-Tawo broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season Syracuse record for receiving yards on Saturday against No. 3 Clemson.

The record previously stood at 1,131, which Harrison racked up in 1995. Etta-Tawo entered Saturday’s contest with 1,074 receiving yards. The fifth-year grad transfer from Maryland burst onto the scene early in the season and recorded 100-plus receiving yards in six of the first eight games of the year.

Here’s a look at the updated SU record list.

  1. Amba Etta-Tawo — TBD yards (2016)
  2. Marvin Harrison — 1,131 yards (1995)
  3. Alec Lemon — 1,070 yards (2012)
  4. Rob Moore — 1,064 yards (1989)
  5. Tommy Kane — 968 yards (1987)

