What albums to get for various family, friends this holiday

Thanksgiving is over and all the stores are playing Christmas music. In case you were curious, I’m already wearing a Santa hat, drinking eggnog and wrapping the presents I bought six months ago. If you don’t bleed strings of sparkly lights and confectionary goods — or are just tired of giving people socks every year in a blind panic — here’s a list of great musical gifts for all the important people in your life.

For Your Dad: Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, “I Had a Dream that You Were Mine”

This is the quintessential dad album — because it will literally appeal to any dad. It’s sort of folky, but has the deep vocals of Leithauser to bring it back more into rock ‘n roll territory. It’s got quiet moments, it’s got loud moments. There’s even a bit of country sound in there, if you really squint. Plus, Rostam’s production prowess is literally god-like and the album has received rave reviews. Give your dad the thing that all dads should have on Christmas morning — really, really good music.

For Your Mom: The Lumineers, “Cleopatra.”

All mothers like folk. Yours probably played tambourine for a folk band in college — but fortunately, like all mothers, they grew out of it. The Lumineers is the grown-up version of folk. It’s the difference between Two Buck Chuck and the really fancy cabernet they drink, after aerating it, of course. It’s folk — improved. It’s you in 30 years. Poignant, beautiful lyrics coupled with an incredibly aged sound and you’ll have one happy mom. They’ll laugh, they’ll cry, they’ll thank you for not buying them socks. It’s a win-win, really.

For Your Angsty Kid Sibling: Foxing, “The Albatross”

When I was 16, I was a punk. And not just in personality too — I also had the whole leather jacket, spiked hair, and big black boots thing going on. Like most 16-year-olds, I hated authority and liked loud music. Your rebellious kid sibling will too. The great thing about Foxing is that they’re loud enough to appeal to that age-old spirit of rebellion, but not just straight screaming. It’s a balance, really. And don’t worry — they’ll probably grow out of it. If not, at least they’ll always have nice leather.

For Your Sort–of–Significant Other: Pinegrove, “Cardinal”

So, you haven’t defined the relationship yet and they’re somewhere between friend and not-friend. While your Facebook relationship status may be “It’s Complicated,” this gift is pretty simple. “Cardinal” is an album filled with longing — but also a bit of breaking up, falling in love, and just general emotion without being Adele-like in feeling. The sort of wishy-washy, roller coaster of emotions is exactly like you, and you’re not-boo will appreciate it. If you are looking for that relationship defining moment, they might commit if they realize what great taste you have. But if they don’t, don’t come after me. I’m a music snob, not a love doctor.

For That Cousin that Keeps Forgetting Your Name: The Ting Tings, “We Started Nothing”

Cousins are weird creatures you see twice a year and then promptly forget about, until they request to follow you on Instagram and you have to delete your whole entire internet presence. Some are too grabby, some are too political, and some forget what your name is. The Tings Tings were made for this scenario — possibly because they have a song called “That’s Not My Name” but also because the album is 2009-old, which means you can pick it up on the cheap. You get to call them out on the fact that they keep calling you Samantha — all without breaking the bank.

