Abandoned gas station to be turned into residential and retail property

A three-part proposal to transform an abandoned gas station to a four-lot residential and retail property, along with several other proposals, were discussed at the Syracuse Planning Commission Meeting on Monday.

The meeting took place in the form of a public hearing at the Syracuse Common Council Chambers. Syracuse Common Councilor At-Large Joseph Nicoletti moderated the meeting.

Nicoletti started the meeting by welcoming the new member of the Common Council, George Curry.

“We are now with full strength with five members,” Nicoletti added.

A three-part proposition by Brighton Mews, LLC and Washington St Partners to demolish the abandoned gas station and build four new lots in its place at 1001 E. Brighton Ave. was widely discussed at the meeting.

The proposal also included the dedication of approximately 9,010 square feet to build a street road to access the property. The council and attendees also reviewed the plans of the proposal.

Jean Kessner, Syracuse common councilor at-large, expressed her concerns over the accessibility of the on-site parking lots by residents and the connection of the proposed new buildings to existing draining units on the area.

Kessner also said the pedestrian connection from the residential buildings to the west side where the retail shops appeared to be cut off abruptly.

The proposal by the Greater Syracuse Property Development Corporation was also widely discussed. The corporation proposed to combine three existing lots at 1116, 1118 and 1120 Butternut St. into one new lot that would provide a four-person family living space.

The buildings to be demolished were inhabitable and would be turned into three-bedroom houses with large outdoor areas and on-site parking.

Gary Ganocan, an attendee from the Northside of Syracuse, said he was concerned as the people in the area tended to have more than one vehicle per family and the on-site parking proposed would still not be allowed.

Ganocan added that the proposal still looked like it would be a nice addition to the community.

A proposition by the Alzheimer’s Association located at 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. was additionally presented. The proposal offered to expand the existing parking lot of the association to 31 parking spaces, since the existing facilities were not enough.

As the association just submitted its revised plan for the proposition to the Council at the night of the meeting, the Council decided to leave the hearing open.

The Council also discussed the proposal by Le Moyne College to install a rooftop wireless antenna array at 1320 Salt Springs Road. The proposal was previously discussed at the meeting on Aug. 22.

Robert Branner, who presented the proposition on behalf of Le Moyne College, said the antenna was intended to solve the outdoor wireless network deficiencies experienced at the college.

Two other proposals by The Greater Syracuse Property Development Corporation to combine two existing properties into one larger property at two different locations were also talked about at the meeting. Both new proposed lots were to have on-site parking units.

The meeting was concluded with a brief discussion of the items that would be in next meeting’s agenda.