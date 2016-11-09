I

n eighth grade, when Briana Day decided to hang up her track spikes and join her middle school basketball team, the tall center said she was “awful” compared to where she’s at now. She was too big for her body, and her coordination wasn’t nearly where it is today.

Day had a lot to improve on in her first years of playing, but since she didn’t start until eighth grade, the improvement would have to come much quicker than it did for her peers if she wanted to become a target for collegiate programs.

“(My sister Bria and I) weren’t always good. I’m glad nobody has footage of (us playing in eighth grade),” Day said. “It was just so bad, we wore glasses, we didn’t have contacts yet we just looked so ugly, it was bad.”

But Day knew that with time in the gym, she could change that.

Day has built on what she learned as a young player, living by her credo of dedicating herself to her craft even now as one of the top centers in college basketball. The starting senior center for the No. 14 Orange, Day has learned that when something doesn’t come easy, the remedy is almost always the same. It’s how she took her Millbrook (North Carolina) High School squad to back-to-back state championship appearances, and how she plans on helping to bring SU back to the national championship game.

With a 6-foot-4 frame and some of the most untapped potential the Raleigh, North Carolina, basketball community had ever seen, Day’s high school head coach Chris East insisted that she had the potential to be a top player.

“(The Day twins) were a little raw when they first came in as freshmen, but they just worked,” East said. “The best part is, both of them wanted to get better. I’ve never seen kids that have a motor like they do, these kids took it to another level.”

After spending nearly two years lifting, shooting and drilling in the school’s gymnasium, the Day twins led Millbrook to a state championship appearance in 2011. The following season, surrounded by six sophomores, they led the Wildcats to a state title — a new height for the program, East said.

In the spring of 2016, weeks after the Orange lost to Connecticut in the national championship game, and seven years after East had said something similar, SU head coach Quentin Hillsman told Day that he wanted to see her tap deeper into her potential. He said he especially wanted to see her improve her mid-range game in the offseason in order to be an asset to the 2016-2017 squad.

“She needs to be able to step out a little bit and shoot the ball from 17 feet,” Hillsman said at the Orange’s preseason media day. “Her game has to evolve some for us to be successful this season.”

She stayed in Syracuse for both academic sessions of the summer, preparing for her final go-around as a senior. Most of Hillsman’s players go home for the first session and return for the second.