3-goal 2nd period pushes Syracuse past Mercyhurst

A three-goal second period was what Syracuse (3-5-3, 3-1-1 College Hockey America) needed to triumph over Mercyhurst (2-8-1, 1-4-0 CHA) at Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mercyhurst opened the scoring about halfway through the first period on a power play goal off the stick of Rachael Smith.

Coming out of the first intermission down a goal — something all too familiar for the Orange this year — Syracuse came roaring back in the third, scoring two goals in the first four minutes of the second period. Heather Schwarz and Stephanie Grossi tallied the goals for the Orange. Schwarz notched her second goal about ten minutes later in the period, on the power play, to make the score 3-1.

Mercyhurst clawed back to within one goal with 30 seconds left in the second period courtesy of Brook Hartwick’s power play goal. SU uncharacteristically allowed two power play goals, raising the total amount to ten on the season.

As the third period commenced, Syracuse searched for a dagger. It came on the power play as Megan Quinn scored. The Orange went 2-for-4 on the power play against Mercyhurst, its best ratio of the season by far. Mercyhurst went 2-for-8.

Across the board both teams were fairly equal statistically, with the only glaring inequality blocked shots — 10 to 5, in favor of Syracuse.

Syracuse and Mercyhurst play again on Saturday at 2 p.m.