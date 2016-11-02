THE General Body sparked discourse on campus

Since fall 2014, there has been a renaissance of highly visible protests at Syracuse University: the “March for Justice” die-in at Bird Library, the solidarity rally for students facing racism at the University of Missouri in November 2015, and most recently, last month’s Red Tape SU demonstration for sexual assault and promenade die-in.

But the key predecessor of these events was the 18-day sit-in of THE General Body in Crouse-Hinds Hall. Undeniably, this visceral, involved protest put social justice discourse on the map for the SU administration and students alike.

In the wake of THE General Body, SU has seen progress with issues that the student coalition specifically raised. In its grievances and demands document, presented on Nov. 3, 2014, the group mainly called for more transparency from the university and more diversity training and initiatives. The group’s problem with covert decision-making was rooted in the closing of SU’s Advocacy Center at the beginning of Chancellor Kent Syverud’s appointment.

The chancellor created the Workgroup on Diversity and Inclusion to address issues of marginalized peoples on campus and released a cohesive list of short-term recommendations. Although time will tell the progress of this workgroup, as well as the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence, it’s still important that the administration formed it. And while the two aren’t explicitly linked, this acknowledgement of diversity issues can be understood as a response to THE General Body.

Additionally, knowing that fellow SU attendees had the same experiences and perspectives provided students with an activist network. A sense of unity came out of THE General Body, as well as the creation of an activist network for marginalized peoples on campus, as fellow SU students realized shared experiences and perspectives. In this way the concept of speaking up trickled into everyday life. It was no longer just an action reserved for the steps of Hendricks Chapel.

The change the group sparked showed the power of the community voice on campus, especially when supplemented by faculty echoes. So while the sit-in may have only lasted 18 days, THE General Body’s effects on SU are far-reaching.