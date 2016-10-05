Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan remembered by friends and professors for friendly, polite demeanor

Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan always wore a smile.

“He was funny and talkative, that’s for sure,” said Taylor Arias, who graduated from Syracuse University in 2015. “He brought a smile to anyone and everyone’s face when he walked into a room.”

Yuan, 23, a junior studying mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences at SU, was found dead behind an apartment complex in the town of DeWitt on Friday afternoon. No suspects have been identified in the case, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

Arias and Yuan met through the SU SummerStart program in summer 2011, when they both lived in Shaw Hall. Although she said the first week was awkward, Arias’s roommate was outgoing and they sparked a conversation.

“We were kind of laughing at his name and he was like, ‘It’s OK, it’s kind of silly, but just call me that because it’s easier,’” Arias said.

Yuan was adjusting to being away from home, just like everyone else, Arias said. Although they didn’t have any classes together, the two would hang out with the SummerStart group, eat together and help each other with papers.

The group would stay up late, Arias said, to talk and give each other advice.

Arias described Yuan as calm and collected — a “normal guy” with a well-rounded background. His passion for basketball was evident, she said.

“Everyone knew he loved basketball,” Arias said. “You’d always see him on the basketball court, basketball was his life.”

As the years passed, Arias and Yuan didn’t see each other as often, but always exchanged smiles and a friendly conversation when their paths crossed, she said.

“We were different majors, but when we saw each other, it wasn’t like any time passed,” she said.

Thomas John, an assistant professor in the mathematics department at SU, also remembered Yuan for his smile. Yuan took a math course this summer taught by John.

“He always had a smiley face,” John said. “He was extremely friendly and always had a very happy attitude.”

Yuan was a focused student, John said. He would talk to John frequently, and paid attention and followed along in class.

One thing that stood out about Yuan was how respectful he was, John said.

“Each question he would ask — this is perhaps somewhat unique — he would always say ‘Sir,’” John said.

John ran into Yuan at the beginning of the semester. Yuan asked if John was teaching another higher-level course that Yuan could attend.

“He was a smart kid, you know,” John said. “He could’ve been quite valuable and productive in society, so it’s an unfortunate early loss.”