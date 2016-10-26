Who will play the most minutes at center for Syracuse men’s basketball?

Editor’s note: With Syracuse’s first exhibition coming up on Nov. 1, this is the first installment of a five-part series analyzing the most interesting questions surrounding the Orange entering the season.

Syracuse needed Tyler Lydon to shoulder the brunt of the minutes at center last year with Dajuan Coleman shaking off the rust from a near two-year absence and Providence transfer Paschal Chukwu observing from the sideline during his redshirt year.

Lydon’s performance did more than suffice, but now SU head coach Jim Boeheim has more options at the 5, which should be bolstered by the improvements he raved about at media day on Friday.

Coleman, in his final year with the Orange, comes off a year in which he started all 37 games and played 17.5 minutes per contest. He averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds and shot 54.8 percent from the field. The redshirt senior will likely start over Chukwu — he was among the four Boeheim named when asked about Lydon’s support group this year — but expect Chukwu, a redshirt sophomore, to see significant minutes as well.

“I think Dajuan’s improved,” Boeheim said. “I think last year, he hadn’t played in two years. It’s tough. I think he’s shooting a little better, I think he’s finishing a little better.”

Lydon could also see time at center if Syracuse goes with an offensive-heavy lineup of John Gillon or Frank Howard at point guard, Tyus Battle at shooting guard, Andrew White at small forward and Tyler Roberson at power forward. If Syracuse is behind in the second half, expect to see more lineups without Chukwu or Coleman, who provide more on the defensive end.

At media day, Boeheim said Lydon was the first player he’s ever coached that played small forward, power forward and center in the same season. He hinted that it’s not likely to happen again, at least as often as it did last year.

The other option at center is the 7-foot-2 Chukwu. That height has never occupied the middle of the 2-3 zone. As a freshman at Providence in 2014-15, Chukwu played in all 34 games and averaged 9.9 minutes, 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

Courtesy of Leo Redgate

“Last year he really couldn’t finish around the basket and he’s gotten much better, much better this year around the basket,” Boeheim said of Chukwu. “He’s been out of basketball for a year and that’s always a it takes some time to get adjusted to that. I think he’s a much better player than he was a year ago and I’m very happy with what he’s doing.”

Even if Coleman has improved offensively, he’s not nearly as valuable as Chukwu on the defensive end when it comes to altering and blocking shots. Chukwu’s offensive game may be slightly behind Coleman’s, but it’s still very raw. Boeheim lauded Coleman heavily and said he deserves everything he gets. The dynamic leaves the 41-year head coach with a duo to tinker with.