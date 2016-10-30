How will 2 true point guards benefit Syracuse men’s basketball?

Editor’s note: With Syracuse’s first exhibition coming up on Nov. 1, this is the fourth installment of a five-part series analyzing the most interesting questions surrounding the Orange entering the season. Read the rest of the series, here.

Frank Howard or John Gillon will give Syracuse something it didn’t have last season in its starting lineup, a true point guard. This year the Orange has two of them and won’t have to endure the growing pains of a 6-foot-7 wing (Michael Gbinije) adjusting to bringing the ball up the floor while dealing with smaller defenders.

Howard will likely start — Jim Boeheim listed him as one of four in Tyler Lydon’s “supporting cast” — but at ACC Media Day the SU head coach said Gillon will remind fans of former Orange point guard Jonny Flynn, who was taken sixth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

“John’s a really good player,” Boeheim said. “He can push the ball up the court. He can get in the lane. He’s quick, he’s physical, he’s strong.”

And with Howard’s vast improvements, both shooting-wise and physically, SU should have a refreshing group of point guards that can distribute and score this season.

In the offseason, Howard added 15 pounds of mostly muscle and fine-tuned his jump shot. Last year, Boeheim didn’t always trust Howard’s shot, one time telling the freshman that if he took another 10-foot floater he’d be removed from the game.

“Frank and what he’s done … his work in the weight room, shooting the ball,” Boeheim said. “He’s worked really hard.”

Howard played sparingly at the beginning of last season but saw more time when Boeheim relegated Kaleb Joseph to a virtually permanent bench role. In the Sweet 16, Howard played 17 minutes against Gonzaga and chipped in five points and three assists. Those were considered substantial contributions from the point guard and the numbers should balloon this year.

Gillon, who is listed on Syracuse’s website at 6-feet tall, will be more of a playmaker than Howard with his ability to penetrate. While Howard made some of the best passes Boeheim has ever seen last year, according to the head coach, Gillon should provide more of an attacking dynamic to create a healthy balance between the two point guards.

He averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for Colorado State last season, but if Boeheim’s media day statement was any indication, the sophomore will get the nod to start the season.

Either way, the Orange will have a more diverse mix of players bringing the ball up, which will allow for far more flexibility in the backcourt compared to last season.