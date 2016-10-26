What’s better than Syracuse in March? Join us for DO Palooza 2017

We hope you’ll join us next year to celebrate the past and future of The Daily Orange.

Our annual alumni weekend, D.O. Palooza, will be held at Syracuse University March 3-5, 2017. The event draws former staffers back to a rapidly changing campus for three days of mentoring, fellowship and basketball.

With the evolving revamp of The Daily Orange Alumni Association, Palooza will be a great opportunity for attendees to get updated on all the latest happenings while reconnecting with old friends and co-workers and to participate in alumni-focused panels and social events.

The event kicks off Friday afternoon and will continue on Saturday with panels and workshops. On Saturday afternoon, SU men’s basketball hosts Georgia Tech. We’ll close out on Sunday with a casual event and goodbyes.

New this year: The D.O.’s management team will be giving a “State of The Daily Orange” address packed with information on the status of the paper, including a report on 744 Ostrom Ave. as the university follows its plan to demolish our beloved home. The university’s plan is part of the Campus Framework, a 20-year initiative that focuses on university infrastructure. Campus looks different from the last time you were on the Hill, so we’ll be giving no-filter campus tours explaining what exactly is going on and what SU plans to do with each space.

Interested in attending? Is there a topic you’d like to speak on? The staff is open to any and all ideas. Please contact Editor in Chief Justin Mattingly at editor@dailyorange.com with questions and suggestions. And keep up with changes, itinerary updates and more on Facebook.